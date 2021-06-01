Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Esteban Ocon has offered an update on his future and whether it could potentially lie at Alpine past the end of this season, which could in turn be of interest to both Valtteri Bottas and George Russell.

The Frenchman faced a big season this year at Alpine having rather been outshone in 2020 by Daniel Ricciardo when the team was Renault.

Indeed, Fernando Alonso's arrival was always going to potentially be a tough task for him to deal with but, so far, the Frenchman has been the leading light for the rebranded Alpine outfit, bagging 12 points in the opening five Grands Prix.

Certainly, he's gone some lengths to remind many as to why he shouldn't be forgotten as one of the sharp young drivers on the grid but, with his contract at Alpine up at the end of the season, speculation over his future is never too far away.

Indeed, as a driver that has come through the Mercedes programme, he will always be linked with the Silver Arrows and, with him impressing this season, he's perhaps boosted his chances of getting a 2022 seat with the reigning champions, though Valtteri Bottas and George Russell will want to try and prevent that as we assume Lewis Hamilton will eventually extend into next year too.

Indeed, Merc Team Principal Toto Wolff referred to Ocon as a potential option for next season earlier this year but, perhaps promisingly for both Bottas and Russell, it seems as though the former Force India driver has eyes on remaining with his current team.

Quoted by Autosport, he revealed his representatives are dealing with negotiations but is pleased Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has delivered praise for him and that he hopes some sort of agreement can be reached:

“It’s always nice to get good words from your team boss.

“At the moment I’m just focusing on doing the job I have to do on the track, which is to perform in the car, extracting the maximum out of it, thinking what we can do to improve things.

“As long as I’m doing that well, hopefully things will go well for me. So we will see.

“For the moment I’m focusing on the track more than anything else, and I let my management side do the job on [the contract].”

It would appear Ocon is quite happy in his current surroundings, then, and we'll just have to see if him penning a contract there clears the way for a straight fight between Bottas and Russell for the second Merc seat.

