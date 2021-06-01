One of the most recognisable wrestlers on the planet, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is one of the individuals most responsible for helping the company get to where it sits today.

Riding a wave of popularity known as Hulkamania, Hogan took sports entertainment to a level that few could have previously imagined during the mid-1980's.

Headlining no less than eight of the first nine WrestleMania events, Hogan was WWE's biggest star for almost a decade. His unique mix of charisma and an almost superhuman physique quickly made Hogan a mainstream celebrity. Hulk even had his own name for his massive biceps at the time - dubbing them his "24-inch pythons".

Some 35 years after he first burst into the limelight with his trademark red and yellow ring gear and handlebar moustache, Hogan is still putting in plenty of work in the gym.

On Sunday evening, the former six-time WWE Champion took to social media to share an image of his huge biceps during a training session. Hogan - who turns 68 in August - captioned the photo: "At almost 68 years young and 297lbs, arm workouts are starting to get crazy again, brother."

A quick glimpse at the shot proves that Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, is not wrong!

The ring legend looks in phenomenal shape for a man closing in on 70 years of age.

'The Hulkster', of course, was last seen on WWE television at WrestleMania 37, where he was a guest host for the two-night extravaganza alongside Titus O'Neil.

Across the weekend, Hogan was frequently booed by the crowd at Raymond James Stadium - due to some of his personal conduct in the past.

Hogan parted ways with WWE back in 2015 (and was briefly removed from its Hall of Fame) after racist comments that he made came to light. The two sides reconciled in 2018 - after Hogan apologised for his actions to the WWE locker room.

Per metro.co.uk, Hogan has also tried to make amends with some of his critics online. Hulk has recently shared a number of tweets in which he has vowed to continue to become a better man.

"For breakfast, lunch and dinner the media broadcasts negativity and fear. Today is a new start, He has risen, getting even or justice doesn’t compare to forgiveness," he told his followers.

"With forgiveness, you can learn from the past and move on."

Despite a less than positive response to his WrestleMania involvement, Hogan looks set to take part in more engagements for the company moving forward. Judging by his recent social media post, he is in shape to appear on television as soon as WWE call him.

News Now - Sport News