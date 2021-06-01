Gareth Southgate is set to name his 26-man England squad for Euro 2020 at 5pm on Tuesday.

The England boss needs to cut seven players from the provisional 33-man squad he named at the end of last month.

Mason Greenwood is one of the seven after it was revealed on Tuesday morning that he has withdrawn from the squad through injury.

"Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England squad in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the Under-21 Euros in March," said a United statement, per the BBC.

"Mason's club appearances were managed carefully to maintain his availability through the intensive 2020-21 Premier League and Europa League schedule but a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will recuperate and prepare for pre-season training."

Another one of the seven players that is set to miss out is Jesse Lingard.

According to multiple outlets, including the Athletic, Southgate has not chosen Lingard in his squad.

The Englishman has been in incredible form since signing for West Ham in January.

He played 16 times for the Hammers in 2021, scoring nine times and recording five assists. He was one of the best players in the Premier League during his time with the east London club.

But he hasn't done enough to be included in Southgate's squad.

Southgate does have a number of players that can play attacking midfield, including Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

The Daily Mail claim that the other five players sweating on their place in the squad are Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Ward-Prowse, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben Godfrey.

Alexander-Arnold is the most profile player to miss out. The Liverpool star had a strong end to the season after struggling in the opening months of the campaign.

That means the likes of Bukayo Saka, Conor Coady and Ollie Watkins will all be included in England's side.

