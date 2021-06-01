Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Huge news is emerging from Spain today with regards to the empty managerial seat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane parted company last week after the French legend became disenchanted with his role at the helm of the club.

After a disappointing season saw Madrid miss out on the La Liga title while also limply crashing out of Europe at at the semi-final stage, Zidane decided that his second spell in charge was at an end.

That left one the superpowers of Europe in need of a new manager but, when it comes to Real, they are never short of potential suitors.

Antonio Conte has been touted as a potential option while the likes of Mauricio Pochettino has also been mentioned.

However, according to Spanish outlet Marca, Madrid are moving to reinstate the don of European football management to their bench.

Marca broke the news today that Carlo Ancelotti could be on is way back to the Spanish powerhouse following a successful first spell at the helm.

Ancelotti lead Everton to 10th in the English Premier League, but had them on course for a European spot following an electric start to the season.

There is no doubting that Ancelotti has done a fine job on the blue half of Merseyside, but it might be difficult for him to turn down an approach from a Madrid side who seem determined to get their man.

According to the above-mentioned report, the powers-that-be at Real are desperate to wrap up a deal for Carlo as soon as possible after he became their number one target this week.

It would be massive for Madrid to have their La Decima general back in the dug out as they look to rebuild following a difficult season.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

