Sheffield Wednesday news: Concerning player update emerges ahead of summer window

Sheffield Wednesday's tumultuous 2020/21 campaign culminated in relegation to the third-tier last month as a lack of consistency in the Championship ultimately stifled their progress under the guidance of manager Darren Moore.

With his squad in need of a major overhaul this summer, it is hardly surprising that the Owls boss has already decided to cut ties with a host of players who failed to deliver the goods last season.

However, plans for any potential incomings have been impacted by the fact that Wednesday are still under a transfer embargo which prevents them from paying any kind of fee for a player.

After failing to pay the wages of their players on time for April, a concerning update has now emerged regarding the futures of a number of individuals.

According to The Star, several unnamed senior Wednesday players are considering handing in a two-week written notice due to the ongoing financial uncertainty which is surrounding the club.

If the Owls were over two months late in terms of these payments and a player decides to contact the club in writing, they will have to pay them within two weeks in order to prevent them from terminating their deal due to a breach in contract.

Wednesday's struggles were laid bare last week as it was revealed that they were considering using the government's furlough scheme to fund the wages of their players over the summer.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri temporarily introduced a wage cap during the previous campaign due to a cash flow issue and was responsible for the Owls' points deduction as he breached Financial Fair Play rules.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is extremely concerning news for Wednesday supporters as they could be about to witness another exodus in terms of players.

With the Owls clearly struggling considerably in a financial sense, any plans for the upcoming transfer window will have to be put on hold whilst Chansiri tries to resolve this particular situation.

However, when you consider that these issues have plagued the club for a while now, it wouldn't be a shock if members of their first-team squad decide to call time on their spells at Hillsborough in order to join teams who are capable of paying them on time.

With Chansiri seemingly unwilling to sell Wednesday, the club may end up struggling to compete in the third-tier next season due to a lack of quality.

