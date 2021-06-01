UFC legend Georges St-Pierre may not have stepped inside the octagon in over four years but he has still managed to stay in remarkable shape.

At the age of 40, the former UFC welterweight champion could have been forgiven for throwing in the towel and stuffing his face after announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts in February 2019.

However, St-Pierre (26-2) has ensured he remains in peak physical condition by almost strictly adhering to a carnivore diet while he pursues a career in Hollywood.

Last year, when UFC commentator Joe Rogan participated in 'World Carnivore Month,' he flaunted his incredible physique after cutting out fruit and veg from his diet.

And now St-Pierre - after listening to Rogan's advice - has followed suit with equally impressive results.

It really is a sight to behold. Check it out for yourselves down below:

WOW. St-Pierre is seriously stacked. He shared the picture in a social media post on Instagram accompanied by the following caption: "After cutting out processed food for few weeks, here’s my final result. War face # 2."

However, before UFC fans get their hopes up that he's about to make a dramatic comeback, it's worth remembering that Dana White shot down any idea of St-Pierre fighting Oscar de la Hoya in a boxing match.

While St-Pierre doesn't necessarily agree with the decision, he recognizes that White is ultimately looking out for his best interests.

"I understand that Dana didn’t want me to fight," St-Pierre said to Cinema Blend. "However, it would have been fun.

"Because my career as a professional fighter, to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, is done.

"I’m turning 40 years old tomorrow; I’m going to be 40 years old. It’s a young man’s game."

"However, to rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya? For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind Sugar Ray Leonard," he added. "Plus, a lot of the money made would have been given to charity.

"So it would have been for a good cause, just to show that we don’t take ourselves too seriously.

"And it would have been serious competition because you say, I play basketball, I play hockey, but you don’t ‘play’ fighting. It would have been fun."

While St-Pierre may have closed the door on his fighting career for good, it's fair to say that - at the age of 40 - he feels he still has plenty left in the tank.

St-Pierre can be seen starring in Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, while he will also appear as an expert analyst on the upcoming season of Karate Combat.

