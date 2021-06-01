Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies has suggested that the Scuderia will be on the counter-attack this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ferrari have had a pretty promising 2021 so far and in the five races we have had it looks as though they have drastically moved on from what was a frankly awful 2020 by their standards.

Indeed, the Monaco Grand Prix last time out proved a real highlight of their season to date with Charles Leclerc achieving pole - though he didn't get to make use of it - and Carlos Sainz also going well to earn a second-place finish after 78 laps.

Naturally, it doesn't take much for the hype to grow around the sport's most iconic team and all eyes will be glued on them to see if they can maintain things around the streets of Baku this weekend.

Mekies, though, has warned that it could potentially be a race that sees McLaren back in front of them, whilst the natural order of Mercedes and Red Bull right at the front should also be restored.

“This is the start of a difficult part of the season for us,” Mekies said via the Italian version of Motorsport.com.

“If in Spain the SF21 was clearly the third strongest force in the field and in Monaco it even showed the potential to win, the situation should be different in the next few races, starting with Baku.

“Already this weekend we expect a very strong McLaren which should adapt very well to the characteristics of the circuit and then take the lead of the group behind the two teams fighting for the World Championship.

“We also believe that Alpine, AlphaTauri and Aston Martin will be very competitive.

“The main objective on our side will be to express all the potential available and try to make the most of every opportunity. To use a footballing metaphor, we’ll try to play good defence and hit back.”

Formula 1 is a better place when Ferrari are challenging for race victories and it was great to see them back at the sharp end in Monte-Carlo last time out.

It seems as though they're tempering expectations for this weekend, of course, but there will still be that hope that the Scuderia have made enough strides to ensure they're going to remain near the top of the field for the rest of 2021.

Their fight with McLaren looks particularly tasty, and round six this weekend will only be the latest chapter in that.

