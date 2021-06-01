Warzone Season 4: Release Date Confirmed

Season 4 of Call of Duty Warzone is on its way and the gaming community will be happy to see that the release date for the new season has been confirmed.

Season 3 was a huge success as it brought wholesale changes to Verdansk, including teleporting the battle royale map back to the 1980s.

What developers Treyarch also did was bring some of the best action movie stars from the 1980s into the game, like Rambo, and fans were able to unlock them as operators.

With Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War taking full control over Warzone, we are likely to see the game stay in this timezone, but we will definitely see some more big changes with the new season.

What is the release date for Warzone Season 4?

We are coming towards the end of Season 3 now as it has been out since mid April, and towards the end of a season, COD players just want to know all about the new season.

With Season 3 coming to an end on June 15, it is expected that Season 4 will begin around June 16 - 17, although this has not been officially announced by Activision.

This means that it is only a couple of weeks away, and as always with a season, gamers will be getting their hands on new content like new Points of Interest, Weapons, Blueprints, Operators and a lot more.

For now though, other than the release date, details for what will be involved in Season 4 are very limited and unknown, so many are trying to guess what could arrive.

Typically with a new season, fans also have to prepare their consoles for a huge file update and when we know more on the size of it, we will update you.

For now though, the excitement for changes to Verdansk begins and with new changes comes new challenges. With over 100 million active players, there is no doubt that this update will keep these players thoroughly engaged.

