The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be making a return to the Formula 1 calendar this weekend for the first time in two years.

Baku’s famous street circuit, which was introduced to the schedule in 2016, was forced to take a back seat during 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the shores of the Caspian Sea, it was not the only race that was affected, with the majority of the calendar massively restructured to work around the global situation that took a grip on the sport as a whole.

That being said, fans have been permitted to attend Grand Prix so far during the 2021 campaign, with only Canada and Turkey being removed so far due to financial reasons.

Azerbaijan has not been short of drama over the years - including in 2017 where Sebastien Vettel allowed the red mist to descend and slammed into the side of Lewis Hamilton behind the safety car and Valtteri Bottas out-dragging Lance Stroll to the line to finish second - despite a solid race in the Canadian’s plucky Williams car.

But no one will ever be able to forget the infamous incident that Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, the two drivers for Red Bull, had in 2018.

Both of Christian Horner’s top drivers at the time were battling it out for the lead in Baku and the Australian had a fantastic run on the young Dutchman going up the start-finish straight.

With the use of DRS and extra drag from the slipstream, Ricciardo rapidly gained on Verstappen and moved to the right to overtake. However, his teammate aggressively defended and moved across to cover the space.

To counter this, Riccardo then swooped back to the inside but was not exacting Verstappen to mimic this move. Having moved twice under braking, Ricciardo could not stop in time and went straight into the back of his teammate.

We doubt that Horner has watched this back too many times, he may want to look away now.

