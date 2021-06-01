Nottingham Forest transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Reds' pursuit of Filip Krovinovic

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After failing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship last season, Nottingham Forest will be aiming to push on during the 2021/22 campaign.

However, any potential success will rely on whether manager Chris Hughton is capable of getting his recruitment spot on this summer.

Whilst the Reds will be tempted to splash the cash, they could also seek solace in the form of the free-agent market whilst loan moves may also be on the cards following the success achieved by James Garner at the City Ground.

Although the Manchester United midfielder is still a target for Forest, there is no guarantee that they will be able secure his services for another year due to the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to assess his progress during pre-season.

Another one of Forest's loanees from the previous campaign who has been linked with a move back to the club is Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola (as cited by Sport Witness), Forest are reportedly keen to sign the Croatian on another temporary deal.

However, instead of loaning Krovinovic out for a third-consecutive season, it is understood that Benfica are looking to sell the midfielder.

A recent report by Croatian news outlet Sportske Novosti has revealed that Spartak Moscow are interested in signing the 25-year-old whilst A Bola has suggested that Alanyaspor are now preparing a €1.5m bid.

After joining Forest on a short-term basis in January, Krovinovic went on to feature on 19 occasions in all competitions for the club as he provided three direct goal contributions.

No stranger to life in the Championship, the midfielder has made 59 appearances in this division during his career and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

1 of 15 Which country did Daniel Sturridge score a last minute winner against in Euro 2016? Russia Iceland Slovakia Wales

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With clubs seemingly queuing up to sign Krovinovic from Benfica, Forest may have a battle on their hands if they are indeed looking to secure his services.

Although the midfielder lacked consistency in terms of his creativity last season, he still managed to average a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.71 in the second-tier.

Having already experienced the elation of sealing promotion from this division during his time at West Bromwich Albion, there is no reason why Krovinovic cannot help Forest achieve a great deal of success next season.

Providing that Benfica's asking price is reasonable, the Reds ought to consider drafting in a player who unquestionably possesses the talent needed to thrive in this division.

Read More - Everything you need to know about the summer transfer window!

News Now - Sport News