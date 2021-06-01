Chelsea were crowned the champions of Europe for the second time in their history on Saturday after a supreme performance in the Porto finale.

The Londoners went into the tie as the underdogs, facing up to a Pep Guardiola-led juggernaut desperate to get their hands on the Champions League trophy that has eluded them for so long.

However, in Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea boast a shrewd tactician who had his own unfinished business with the Champions League after being pipped to continental glory last season.

Tuchel completely outthought Guardiola on the night, putting in a tactical masterclass from the sidelines while his players executed to perfection on the field.

Manchester City simply couldn't get a foothold in the midfield, they were painfully toothless upfront and their usual solidity at the back seemed to abandon them at the most crucial of times.

In the end, that all added up to memorable night for Chelsea, who celebrated long into the wee hours following their triumphant performance.

While images of the on-field celebrations have captured the limelight, there was one odd moment from within the dressing room that raised a few questions among the Chelsea faithful.

When entering the dressing room to really get the party started, Tuchel seemed to remove his shoes, before they became the focal point of the Chelsea merry-making.

While we do understand that anything goes following a victory of this scale, it did seem odd that a humble pair of trainers should garner so much attention when the biggest trophy in club football is also in the room.

So what is the story behind the trainers? Well, fortunately, it's a pretty good one.

According to a tweet that has since gone viral, the shoes were gifted to Tuchel by the PSG president before the 2020 Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich.

Tuchel had initially promised he would wear them on the night, but chose not to in the end. PSG would ultimately slump to a narrow 1-0 loss.

Fast forward a year and Tuchel, who was sure to learn from his mistakes, was wearing the shoes on the sidelines in Porto.

His luck would turn on a heel with Chelsea edging out City to claim continental immortality.

Obviously the players were aware of this quirky little side plot and so, when the time came, they made sure to give the shoes the credit they deserved.

Now, Chelsea will be hoping to kick on domestically in a bid to challenge for domestic honours next season.

After a year that saw them just about sneak into the top four, there is certainly room for improvement.

