Tyson Fury has officially begun training camp for his intriguing trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder in July.

After releasing a video mocking the former WBC heavyweight champion a few weeks ago, The Gypsy King has confirmed he has officially begun training for the biggest fight of his career.

According to Fury, who took to social media to provide an update to his followers, the boxing superstar is now in the early stages of his preparation, with the trilogy bout set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the showdown with Wilder, Fury said: "Camp time = serious time.

"I’ll be offline. Please everyone don’t contact me for anything as I’m in training camp.

"My team will keep everyone updated on my progress, God bless you all.

"See you on July 24 Las Vegas. My phone is going off. Thanks."

Fury continued: "Camp started today guys, got eight weeks until I smash Deontay Wilder's face right in for him"

"Can't wait to do that, July 24, tune in."

Wilder, 35, recently told reporters that he will 'disfigure Tyson Fury' when he goes one-on-one with Fury again.

But with their most recent fight ending in devastating fashion, there are still many people doubting whether Wilder will even be able to land a punch on a boxer who boasts such a high fight IQ like Fury.

However, that doesn't bother his trainer Malik Scott, who insists: "We built a facility to do a licensed homicide.

"Deontay Wilder is not playing. He built a facility to get this job done.

"When he wakes up and rolls out of bed it’s right to work. Everything we’re doing he’s right to work.

"I’ve never seen it before from him like this at this level.

"I’m proud of him already for what we’re about to get done."

As it stands Fury will go into the fight as the clear favourite, with The Bronze Bomber a huge underdog, and he will need as much time as possible to prepare if he has any hope of upsetting the odds.

Fury, 30-0-1 (21), was supposed to be fighting WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, but recently warned Wilder that he will be 'getting smashed' after a judge ruled in favour of the American in arbitration.

