It’s been two years since Liverpool were crowned European champions for the sixth time following a 2-0 victory over Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who were beaten by Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final, lifted the European Cup thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.

Liverpool’s victory meant they moved above Barcelona and Bayern Munich on the all-time list of clubs with the most European Cup / Champions League titles.

Bayern then moved back level to six titles in 2020 after defeating Paris Saint-Germain.

Only AC Milan (seven titles) and Real Madrid (13) have won the competition more times than the Merseyside outfit.

Two signings made a huge difference for Liverpool during the 2018-19 campaign.

Defensive midfielder Fabinho was signed from AS Monaco in a deal worth around £40 million, while Alisson Becker became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he completed his £67 million move from AS Roma.

Alisson's impact on Liverpool has been huge

Klopp knew a new top-class ‘keeper was essential following Loris Karius’s disastrous performance against Madrid in the 2018 final.

A deal for Alisson was agreed and Liverpool haven’t looked back since.

Alisson's incredible pass in the 2019 Champions League final

A forgotten moment from the 2019 Champions League final is this stunning pass from Alisson.

The Brazilian shot-stopper spotted Salah on the right wing and fired an inch-perfect pass through to the Egyptian.

Watch it here…

What a beauty!

Reaction to Alisson's pass vs Tottenham

Here was some of the best reaction to Alisson’s pass from social media at the time…

It didn’t take long for Alisson to become a key member of Klopp’s squad.

The 28-year-old, who also played a key role in Liverpool’s 2019-20 Premier League title triumph, recently made headlines after becoming only the sixth ‘keeper to score a Premier League goal.

His dramatic late winner against West Brom ultimately helped Liverpool to secure a top-four finish and Champions League football for next season.

