Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: New Leaks Revealed

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is nearly upon us and a tweet has revealed a leak which reveals fans have some very different content coming to the new season.

These leaks reveal a lot of information and typically a lot of correct information, so this latest development should get fans very excited.

Chapter 2 Season 6 saw fans treated to a primal world, with warthogs and also the game added in primal weapons which players could upgrade.

It was quite a big success, but with all the information we have for Season 7, it looks like fans are in for an even better season.

Latest Fornite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks

The latest leak is quite a surprising one, but reveals the latest animals that will be coming to the game, and this could reveal a lot more information about the type of map that will be coming to the game.

LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer also known as @LunakisLeaks revealed the upcoming Season 7 Animals coming to the battle royale map. They are:

Kangaroos

Octopuses

Platypus’

These animals are very different to the ones Fortnite players have seen in the past and the addition of Kangaroos means that there will definitely be some desert areas in the map.

The Season is believed by many to be Aliens, and this could provide a huge clue as to why kangaroos are coming to the game.

If there is a desert area and Aliens do arrive, then there could be a Point of Interest on the map which is similar to that of Area 51.

This would be a very exciting addition to the map and the imagination wonders when thinking about what new skins and designs players will be treated to when it arrives.

