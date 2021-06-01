Everton transfer rumours: Toffees keen on 65-cap international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are interested in bringing Roma forward Pedro back to the Premier League this summer, as revealed by Calciomercato.

What's the latest transfer news on Pedro?

Pedro only moved to Serie A from Chelsea last year, but he could be set to return to England in the coming months.

Everton are believed to be keen on tempting him over to Goodison Park, although a formal bid has not been made yet.

What is Pedro's pedigree?

The Spanish international has represented some of the biggest clubs in Europe during his career. Having broken into the Barcelona first-team in 2008, he spent the next seven years in Catalonia, winning five La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

In 2015, he joined Chelsea and continued to earn silverware as he won the Premier League and the FA Cup with the Blues.

At international level, Pedro has also won the World Cup and the European Championships. To put it simply: he has won almost everything there is to win in the sport.

What positions are Everton prioritising this summer?

It is understood that the Toffees want to sign a high-class right winger and a commanding centre-back in the next transfer window.

Pedro could fulfill the first of these positions, as he has featured on the right wing on 249 occasions throughout his career, according to Transfermarkt.

1 of 15 Which club did Everton sign James Rodriguez from? Bayern Munich Barcelona Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Is Pedro the right fit for Everton?

The 65-cap international would have been an excellent signing for the Merseyside club in years gone by, as he has shown his class over a sustained period. However, given that he is now in the twilight of his career, this has all the makings of a transfer blunder from Everton.

Pedro turns 34 next month, and it seems that he does not have a great deal left in the tank. Playing over in Italy this season, he did manage to rack up 27 top-flight appearances, but he failed to complete a full game in Serie A in 2021.

He also had three separate spells on the sidelines due to injuries, signalling that his body is starting to slow down after over a decade of playing at the highest level.

Everton's interest is understandable as they do require a right winger this summer, and he is vastly experienced when it comes to performing in that position.

However, his best days are behind him, and Everton would be well-advised to look elsewhere if they want to find someone who can make a significant impact and move them into European contention next year.

News Now - Sport News