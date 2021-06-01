Liverpool transfer news: Reds targeting 'one of the best three midfielders in Europe'

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool are one of two Premier League clubs interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in the upcoming transfer window.

What's the latest transfer news involving Barella?

Liverpool are interested in bringing Italian international Barella to the red half of Merseyside this summer, according to Anfield Central.

The report suggests that the Reds are not the only interested Premier League team, with Arsenal also keen on the Inter Milan maestro.

Anfield Central claim that the Italian club could sell some of their best players this summer as the club are in financial turmoil, potentially opening the door for Barella to exit.

His contract doesn't expire until 2024, however, so Inter can still command a high price for the midfielder.

The Football Terrace: Here's why Mbappe to Liverpool might not happen...

What are Barella's stats for 2020/21?

Barella, who is valued by Transfermarkt at £58.5m, registered 13 assists for Inter Milan this season. He also scored a further three goals in the 2020/21 campaign, all of which came in the Serie A.

Based on figures from WhoScored, Barella has averaged the third most key passes (1.3) per league game in the Inter squad. He is also not afraid to get stuck in defensively as he has averaged the joint most tackles (1.6) of any player in the side.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

The 24-year-old Italian has contributed to eight goals in 22 appearances for his national side since his debut in 2018.

His well-rounded ability could make him a useful asset for Liverpool, as having a mix of both attacking and defensive qualities is often an important aspect of Jurgen Klopp's midfield.

What has been said about Barella?

In March, speaking to Sky Sports in Italy, former England boss Fabio Capello waxed lyrical over Barello and stated that he is one of the top three midfielders in the continent.

"Conte this year has in his team one of the best three midfielders in Europe, Nicolo Barella, without a doubt," said Capello.

He also went on to suggest that Barella's vision is very strong and he is also very effective in recovering the ball.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Liverpool won? 18 19 20 17

Why are Liverpool targeting Barella?

As well as his good form throughout the 2020/21 campaign which saw his Inter Milan side crowned champions of Italy, Liverpool are short in midfield after reportedly losing Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutchman's move to Barcelona upon the expiry of his Liverpool contract is nearing completion. In regards to the all-action midfielder, the journalist has claimed, "Wijnaldum, agreement [is] reached and [he is] set to be signed."

With James Milner not getting any younger and Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both recently linked with Anfield exits, some fresh blood in the engine room wouldn't go amiss on Merseyside and Barella looks like a strong candidate to provide that.

News Now - Sport News