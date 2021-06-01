Sergio Aguero's time at Manchester City officially came to an end on Monday afternoon as he signed for Barcelona.

The Argentine joined the Citizens in 2011, signing in a £35m move from Atletico Madrid.

He would go on to score 260 times in 390 games as he established himself as a club legend.

Per Sam Lee of the Athletic, Aguero showed incredible generosity to the club's staff prior to leaving the club he spent 10 years at.

It has been reported that the Argentine brought watches for every member of staff at the club’s first-team building.

These watches were made by either Hublot or Tag Heuer and cost over £1,000 each.

Aguero's generosity didn't stop there as decided to raffle off his recently bought Ranger Rover Evoque. The model is said to cost over £30,000.

One of the kit men won the car, which is said to have left Aguero very pleased.

The 32-year-old also made a massive contribution to a cash pot that the squad hand over to support staff twice a year.

All that means, in total, that Aguero spent over £90,000 on gifts for the club's staff. What a classy gesture from a Man City legend.

Aguero's gesture comes after Guardiola gave an emotional interview about him after their final Premier League game last month.

“We love him so much,” Guardiola said of Aguero, per the Guardian. “He’s a special person. He’s so nice. He helped me a lot … We cannot replace him, we cannot.

"There are many players in this club – Joe Hart, David Silva [are others] - who helped us to be this club. We have his legacy. He showed his quality in 30 minutes.”

