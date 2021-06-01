Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch looks closer to an in-ring return than ever after a photo of her looking fit and healthy just six months after giving birth appeared on Instagram.

Real-life partner and fellow WWE wrestler Seth Rollins shared shots from a group workout at his academy and the Irish fighter appears to be in great shape ahead of her eventual comeback.

Lynch gave birth to daughter Roux in December, and ever since, speculation has been building as to when she will be back in the ring.

The Royal Rumble winner has not been seen on WWE programming for over a year, after relinquishing her RAW Women’s Championship to Money in the Bank winner Asuka in May.

She held the title for a record-breaking 399 days before vacating the title to go on maternity leave.

The Irish Lass Kicker teased fans ahead of this year’s WrestleMania, posting a cryptic acronym on Instagram which spelt out NIGHT ONE alongside a workout photo, but was nowhere to be seen on either night of WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Potential return dates include Money in the Bank in July, or SummerSlam in August. With WWE going back on the road from next month, when Lynch does return, it will more than likely be in front of a capacity crowd.

She enjoyed a massive increase in popularity and airtime with her rebellious ‘The Man’ persona three years ago, and made history alongside Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair as the first women to headline WrestleMania back in 2019.

Lynch won the winner-takes-all triple threat match and branded herself as ‘Becky Two Belts’, appearing on both RAW and SmackDown until losing the blue brand’s title to Flair two months later.

Rousey has not wrestled at all since controversially being pinned by Lynch at WrestleMania.

