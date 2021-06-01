Celtic manager news: Roy Keane wanted the job 'badly'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Keane wanted the Celtic job 'badly', according to The Sun's Alan Nixon.

What's the latest Celtic manager news?

Back in March, The Sun revealed the former Manchester United captain - who had a brief spell with Celtic towards the end of his playing career - was keen on the role. However, a few weeks later, the same publication revealed that he believed his chance had gone, despite holding talks.

With Eddie Howe's potential move breaking down, current Yokohama F. Marinos boss Angelos Postecoglou is believed to have emerged as the most serious front runner.

Did anyone back Keane for the job?

While clearly a big name, the 49-year-old hasn't managed since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011 and has been working as a pundit on Sky Sports for the past couple of years.

Still, The Sun did claim in April that former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill - who The Athletic revealed in February had been approached earlier in the season - was backing Keane for the job.

What was Roy Keane's win percentage at Ipswich and Sunderland?

During his 81 games in charge of Ipswich before he was sacked in January 2011, Keane won 29 times, giving him a win percentage of 35.8%.

At Sunderland, who he got promoted back to the Premier League in his first managerial job during the 2006/07 campaign, his 100 games at the helm yielded 43 wins, meaning his win percentage stood at a respectable 43%.

What has Roy Keane said about Celtic?

When speaking on Sky Sports following Rangers' title win in March, Keane moved to praise his former club rather than wax lyrical about the job Steven Gerrard had done at Ibrox.

“For Rangers? No,” he said when asked if he had anything to say about the newly-crowned Scottish champions (via Football Daily on Twitter).

“Listen, it’s been a tough year for Celtic but they’ll bounce back next year like all great clubs do.”

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

What did the Celtic board make of Roy Keane?

In March, GIVEMESPORT were told that the Celtic board generally tend to value candidates with a connection to the club, hence why the likes of David Moyes were considered.

Despite the fact Keane boasts that given he played there, The Sun also claimed he had 'split opinions' amongst the club's hierarchy with some said to have liked his passion while others would prefer a more modern style of coach.

