Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea’s players reportedly received a hefty £10 million bonus between them after winning the 2020-21 Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Real Madrid in the semi-finals before defeating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final.

It was a stunning achievement by Tuchel and his players. Nobody gave Chelsea a hope of lifting the European Cup when Frank Lampard was sacked in January.

But Tuchel, who had never won the Champions League before, somehow managed to transform the west London outfit from under-performers to over-achievers in a matter of months.

Some of Chelsea’s players might be knocking on Tuchel’s door demanding a pay rise after helping the Blues become European champions for only the second time in their history.

The Sun published in February 2021 of how much Chelsea’s first-team stars currently earn at Stamford Bridge.

Let’s take a closer look and see which players deserve a pay rise, who is being paid fairly, and who is earning a bit too much.

How much do Chelsea's players earn?

Willy Caballero - £35,000-a-week

£35k a week to train is a pretty cushy gig, let’s be honest.

Kurt Zouma - £40,000-a-week

Big Kurt should be banging down Tuchel’s door demanding a pay increase.

Billy Gilmour - £43,000-a-week

Gilmour is 19 years old, £43-a-week is more than enough.

Tammy Abraham - £58,000-a-week

It’s looking increasingly likely that Abraham will be plying his trade at a new club next season.

Emerson Palmieri - £75,000-a-week

Although he’s not first-choice, £75k-a-week is about the going rate for an international full-back.

Edouard Mendy - £75,000-a-week

There’s no way that Kepa should be earning twice as much as Chelsea’s first-choice ‘keeper.

Andreas Christensen - £80,000-a-week

That’s about fair for Christensen.

Mason Mount - £88,000-a-week

An improved contract is surely just around the corner for Mason Mount.

Hakim Ziyech - £100,000-a-week

Ziyech only joined Chelsea last season, so there’s no need for a pay increase just yet.

Antonio Rudiger - £100,000-a-week

Rudiger has become a key player under Tuchel and will be in line for a pay rise if he continues to shine next season.

Mateo Kovacic - £100,000-a-week

Kovacic recently won his fourth Champions League title but £100k-a-week is more than fair for the Croatian midfielder.

Reece James - £100,000-a-week

After an excellent season with Chelsea, James might be selected as England’s starting right-back at Euro 2020. Regardless, £100k-a-week is an excellent wage for the 21-year-old.

Marcos Alonso - £100,000-a-week

Marcos Alonso can also have no complaints with his salary.

Thiago Silva - £110,000-a-week

At 36, Thiago Silva will be more than content with his current wage.

Olivier Giroud - £110,000-a-week

Giroud, like Abraham, could move to a new club ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Jorginho - £110,000-a-week

Chelsea probably shouldn’t rush to hand Jorginho a lucrative new deal just yet.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - £120,000-a-week

Hudson-Odoi is only 20 years old and can consider himself extremely fortunate to be earning so much money at such a young age.

N’Golo Kante - £144,000-a-week

Come on, Chelsea. Do the right thing. Give N’Golo a nice big pay increase. Nobody deserves it more.

Cesar Azpilicueta - £1455,000-a-week

Chelsea’s influential captain really ought to be among Chelsea’s top earners.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - £150,000-a-week

What a disastrous deal for Chelsea. They will surely be looking to get Kepa off their wage bill in the not-too-distant future.

Christian Pulisic - £158,000-a-week

Yep, that sounds about right for the American playmaker.

Ben Chilwell - £190,000-a-week

Clubs have to pay that bit extra for premium English talent.

Timo Werner - £270,000-a-week

Wow. That’s an incredible amount of money for a forward who wastes so many chances. Chelsea will be hoping the German can start justifying his mega wages next season.

Kai Havertz - £310,000-a-week

Havertz is now part of Chelsea folklore after scoring the winner in a Champions League final. After a topsy-turvy debut season, we might see the 21-year-old producing world-class performances on an increasingly regular basis from next season onwards.

Chelsea win the Champions League - Reaction (Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News