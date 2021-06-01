Pokemon GO Fest 2021: What will Day One include?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is a two-day event held to celebrate half a decade of Pokemon GO and we have all the details of what the days will include.

What is great about this festival is that both days will be unique in their own way and it is also a virtual event.

If you buy tickets for the event then you can get a whole bunch of exclusive content and for the players who see Pokemon GO as one of their favourite games, then attendance for this virtual event is a must!

Not only is it half a decade of Pokemon GO, but it is also 25 years of Pokemon, so 2021 is a huge year for the franchise.

What will happen on Day One of Pokemon GO Fest?

The event is happening in July, and day one is on July 17th and will be running from 10am-6pm. Due to this being a virtual event, this is the same time and date for everyone across the globe.

What is good for fans is that the details of the event have already been revealed by Pokemon Go’s blog.

One of the biggest things to arrive on Day One of the event is Hourly Habitats. Gamers will know what this is as it has happened in the past. Four themed habitat hours will feature across the day; Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave. These themes will change between each other throughout the event. During each habitat hour, certain Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild.

In the Jungle habitat, the Pokemon that will appear are Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more.

In the Desert Mountain habitat the Pokemon that will appear are Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more.

In the Ocean Beach habitat, the Pokémon that will appear are Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more.

In the Cave habitat, the Pokemon that will appear are Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more.

On Saturday, there will be raids, and the Pokémon that will feature are Hitmontop, Cranidos, and Deino-plus, Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon wearing special costumes will be appearing in raids!

Throughout the day, Pokémon related to music, like Chimecho, Kricketot, Audino, and a special costumed Pikachu will appear

You will also get a free event shirt for your avatar.

Shiny Whismur, Chimecho, Audino, and Tympole will be making their Pokémon GO debut during the event.

With so much happening on the day, you can see why the event is eight hours long. With so much content, developers of the game Niantic are showing how much they care about the community.

The first half decade of Pokemon GO has been a massive success and its momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing down, so it is very exciting to see what the future holds for the game.

