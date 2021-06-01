Erling Haaland has the world at his feet right now.

The supremely talented Norwegian has just about every major European club lining up in a bid to sign him after an incredible start to his career.

After making his mark at RB Salzburg, Haaland really shot to prominence at Borussia Dortmund, where he has set the Bundesliga alight.

His strength, frightening speed and immense skill have made him one of the most devastating hitmen in the game as he continues to bang goals in for fun.

He is however, not resting on his laurels and proved once again his fierce determination to reach the summit of the game in a recent interview while on holiday in Marbella.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Haaland revealed that he has been packing on the muscle in a bid to give himself an even greater edge over opposing defenders.

In fact, since his arrival at Dortmund, Haaland has lumped on eight kilograms of pure muscle.

“If you look at my body, if you look at my legs, you will see that I have changed a lot. I am completely different.

I have become a real man. Besides everything, I have become faster.

“That is one of the most important things. I have gone from 86 kilos to moving 94, but it is not a beer belly, it is about gross muscle mass. I take great care of what I eat.”

Haaland’s hard work in the gym really has paid dividends.

The 20-year-old flyer notched up some astonishing numbers this last season, scoring 41 goals and assisting a further 12 in all competitions.

It is no surprise then that Haaland is attracting all sorts of attention from across Europe.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

From Real Madrid to Manchester City, it is clear that the Norwegian star is a wanted man. Where he ends up however, is a story for another day.

Transfer News Live - Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Kane, Sancho, Messi

Unfortunately, we won’t get to enjoy his immense talent at this summer’s European Championships after Norway failed to qualify for the continental party.

That might not be the end of the world however, as you can be dead certain that we’ll be seeing a lot of Haaland for many, many years to come.

