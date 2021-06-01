On June 1, 2019, Liverpool and Tottenham battled it out to be crowned champions of Europe.

The Reds, who were defeated in the final by Real Madrid a year prior, were looking to become European champions for the sixth time.

They got off to an incredible start when they were awarded a penalty just 22 seconds into the game.

Mohamed Salah stepped up and he would make no mistake from 12 yards out.

The Reds were rarely trouble from there and clinched the trophy with three minutes remaining.

Divock Origi, who notched twice in a dramatic comeback against Barcelona in the semi-final a few weeks before, scored to send Liverpool fans into raptures.

On the second anniversary of the Reds' sixth European title, we've decided to revisit Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho's reaction to Liverpool supporters' pre-match rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'

The two legendary managers, who were once foes, were working together as pundits for BeIN Sport.

They were left completely transfixed as Liverpool fans delivered a spinetingling rendition of the club's anthem.

"That is more beautiful than anything we can say. This is beautiful," Mourinho says in awe.

Wenger quickly added: “That’s unique!”

Watch the video below:

Whether you are a Liverpool fan or not, you've got to admit that fans of the club always create a special atmosphere when singing their anthem.

It's just a shame that we have not been able to hear a full Anfield crowd sing the song in the past year.

There will likely be no restrictions at the start of next season, though, so we won't have to wait too long until a packed out Anfield belts out their famous song once again.

