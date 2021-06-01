Jessica Hawkins: F1 Ambassador adds BTCC return to impressive 2021 calendar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jessica Hawkins has been called up to represent Motorbase Performance at the British Touring Car Championship.

The 26-year-old will replace Andy Neate at the Snetterton event this month, due to him being unavailable because of personal reasons.

Hawkins has previously raced in the BTCC – making her debut at the same circuit in 2020. She has expressed her excitement to get back behind the wheel and showcase her ability in Norfolk later this month.

"Having known Andy and his family for a good few years, I received a call from him last week asking if I was available on the weekend of the next round of the BTCC," she said. "Obviously, he didn’t need to ask twice! Shocked and speechless at the time, I am humbled to be on the receiving end of Andy’s generosity – I’ll do my best to make the Neates and the team at Motorbase proud."

Hawkins adds BTCC to her ever-growing 2021 calendar. Just last month she was named as Aston Martin's new driver ambassador – linking up with the outfit's guise of Racing Point for the current season and beyond. Hawkins will be working behind the scenes with the Aston Martin team as Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel ply their trade in this year's Formula 1 championship.

The Brit is also preparing to return to the W Series after a year's hiatus due to coronavirus. Hawkins will compete against reigning champion Jamie Chadwick and other top-level female drivers later this month when the tournament gets underway in Austria. She will also have the opportunity to race at Silverstone next month before the series comes to a close in Mexico in October.

Rounding off what will have been a thrilling year for Hawkins, the release of the new James Bond film 'No Time to Die' will showcase what Hawkins does best. She has been working with the filming production of the newest installment as a stunt driver, getting behind the wheel of the new Land Rover Defender on set.

You can watch Hawkins in action next weekend across June 12-13th in the BTCC, then just two weeks later at the Red Bull Ring for the W Series opener on June 26th.

