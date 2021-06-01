Call of Duty Mobile: Redeem Codes (June 2021)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 is in full swing and the promo codes for June have been revealed.

These codes that are released are essentially free rewards for players to redeem.

Every month, you may use various redeem codes, which in return can reward you with additional items.

COD Mobile has been a huge success and season 4 saw the theme of the game turn to Western times.

The gaming community were also recently treated to new content on the game when an update came out for the 80’s Action Movies Heroes Event, which included Rambo and John McClane.

Read More: Call of Duty Mobile Season 4: Release Date, Name, Patch Notes, Battle Pass, Beta

Active Redeem Codes for Call of Duty Mobile (June 2021)

The promo codes for June 2021 have been revealed and they can be used immediately by players to unlock rewards in the game:

BMRMZBZESA - Man O War Tiger’s Eyes 7d (Added on May 29th, 2021)

BLIKZCZNCM - DLQ33 Black Lime Skin (Working)

BLMLZCZH66 - M4 – MINOTAUR Skin (7d) (Added on April 9th, 2021)

BJUOZBZCCP - RUS-79U Insulated Skin (Added on April 9th, 2021)

BKGUZCZ7G8 - M4 Head Trauma (Added on April 4th, 2021)

BLFUZBZTXS - Celebrate Crate (Added on April 4th, 2021)

BLILZCZ5UE - Sharp Edges Crate (Added on April 3rd, 2021)

BKHDZBZ7U5 - BY15 Sight Unseen Skin and 2H Double Weapon XP Card (Global) (Added on March 26th, 2021)

BJUMZBZEWE - Whatever emote (Added on March 22nd, 2021)

BJMJZCZ98H - AK-47 Trail and Error skin (Added on March 19th, 2021)

BJMIZCZ9QD - AK-47 Trail and Error skin (Added on March 19th, 2021)

BJRLZBZDV8 - Close Call emote (Added on March 9th, 2021)

BJUNZBZBUA - J358 Aurora Borealis (Added on March 1st, 2021)

BJUCZBZ448 - Ak117 Outcast

BJMGZCZRGT - Ak117 Color Burst

BJMMZCZAQS - AK-47 Trail and Error (7d)

BIVJZBZSUQ - Don’t Shoot emote

BIFBZBZSC9 - Distraction crate from S6 and nomad skin

FTRHJAMPG - Epic Blueprint, AK 47 Barricade (Global)

BGMTZBZ4BV - SMRS – Dark Light, Backpack1 – Party Area and x1 Epic Weapon XP Card (Global)

BGMVZBZCU8 - QQ9 Iridescent gloss (Global)

BGMRZBZ6SH - ATV – Coined & Wirey Frame (Global)

BGONZBZQPB - X10 Epic Weapon XP Card

BGRBZBZG3K - HG 40 Werewolf crate

BGRCZBZBNE - X5 Epic Weapon XP Card

Expired Call of Duty Mobile Codes

Redeem codes have a limited lifespan and the following have now expired:

BLILZCZ5UE

BJUNZBZBUA

BKHDZBZ7U5

BGRBZBZG3K

BJUCZBZ448

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

3EREQN8HR4KXN

BFNUZILDFZ4JU43

170TSIINDQ9UZ

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

BFOGZBCPCFRZKSX

JNQ34TEANEG9R

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

Fans are in for a treat when the new codes are released as they will have a lot of new content to get their hands on.

How to Redeem Promo Codes in Call of Duty Mobile

All you have to do is copy your user ID at the top left corner of your game’s main menu. Once done, you then proceed to the Call of Duty: Mobile redemption site.



Paste your user ID, as well as the redeem code on their corresponding spaces. Finish by entering the Captcha human verification and clicking Submit. Following this, the rewards will be then sent to your CODM inbox immediately.

Keep up to date with all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News