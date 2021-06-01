Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The game of snooker has been a popular sport in Britain since the 1870s.

Former British Prime Minister Sir Neville Chamberlin gave the game its identity when he was an Army officer in 1884.

Since then, the game has risen in popularity and become the spectacle we now see sell out the Crucible in Sheffield every year.

With the help of sportingfree.com, we can now see who the richest snooker players in the world are.

Before diving into the top 10 in more detail, here's the few that just miss out.

15. Stuart Bingham - £2,400,000

14. Ding Junhui - £2,940,000

13. Shaun Murphy - £3,280,000

12. Judd Trump - £3,450,000

11. Neil Robertson - £3,690,000

#10 - Mark Selby

Mark Selby is ranked at number 10 on the list with total career earnings of £4,400,00. The Jester from Leicester has won four World Championships and his total of nine triple crown titles puts him behind Steve Davis (15), Stephen Hendry (18) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (20). Selby is currently ranked number two in the world.

#9 - Peter Ebdon

Ebdon has total career earnings of £6,700,000. The Force announced his retirement from the sport back in 2020 after claiming he had a neck injury after being a professional for 29 seasons. Ebdon won the World Championship back in 2002 after beating Stephen Hendry.

#8 - John Parrot

Parrot began his career in 1983 and was active until 2010, he has a total career earning of £7,000,000. The Scouser has nine ranking titles to his name along with one World Championship. Often known as The Entertainer, Parrot suffered a devastating World Championship loss to Steve Davis in 1991. A fun fact for you is that John Parrot is the brother-in-law to Everton legend Duncan Ferguson.

#7 - Ken Doherty

Ken Doherty has a total career earning of £7,200,000. Sneaky Ken was also World Champion back in 1997 after beating Stephen Hendry in the final match. Known as an intelligent tactician and master break-builder, Doherty has more than 300-century breaks.

#6 - Mark Williams

Mark Williams hails from Wales and made his professional debut in 1992. Williams has impressive total career earnings of £8,500,000. The Welshman is currently ranked 11th and is a three-time World Champion. The Welsh Potting Machine has had an incredible career; it's made even more remarkable by the fact he is colour blind. Williams struggles to differentiate between red and brown and has been known to pot the wrong ball.

#5 - Jimmy White

Although Jimmy White has never won the World Championship, his achievements do include the UK Championship, the Masters and the Nations Cup. The People's Champion is also a two-time winner of the World Cup and the British Open. White has a total career earning of £9,400,000.

#4 - Steve Davis

Steve Davis sits at number four with a career earning of £11,000,000. The Nugget is one of snooker's biggest names and a legend of the sport. He is a six-time World Champion, three-time Masters Champion and a 15-time Triple Crown Champion. Davis also won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in 1988 and remains the only snooker player to do so.

#3 - John Higgins

The Scotsman is currently 45 years old and ranked seventh. His entertaining style of snooker means he is well known as The Wizard of Wishaw. The Wizard has an impressive £11,000,000 in total career earnings. He turned professional back in 1992, he has gone on to win 31 ranking titles. Higgins also won the World Championship four times in his career.

#2 - Stephen Hendry

Stephen Hendry finishes just shy of the top spot with £30,000,000. The Scotsman is an impressive seven-time World Champion and holds the record for the most number ones (nine seasons) and 18 Triple Crown titles, only Ronnie O'Sullivan has more with 20. The Golden Boy has the second-highest total rankings (36) with only O'Sullivan beating him.

#1 - Ronnie O'Sullivan

It seems The Rocket has once again beaten The Golden Boy as Ronnie O'Sullivan also has a total career earning of £30,000,000.

O'Sullivan is a six-time World Champion and a record seven-time Masters winner. He also holds the record as a seven-time UK Champion. Ronnie is one of, if not, the most successful snooker player of all time. He made his debut back in 1992 and is still active. The Rocket is currently ranked third and is one of the more polarising personalities in the sport.

