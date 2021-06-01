Halo Infinite: Will Crossplay Be Enabled?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Halo Infinite looks to be the next instalment in arguably one of Xbox Game Studio’s highest-grossing titles of its history.

343 Industries are expected to release the sixth edition of the first-person shooter later this year and they have continued to keep fans updated regarding the latest on the game’s development, which is building tremendous excitement across the gaming community.

This game has always been an Xbox exclusive with PC accessibility, with Playstation players not getting a chance to play as Masterchief or Spartan. Halo 5; Guardians managed to generate more than $3 million (£2.15 million) in sales since its launch in 2015 on Xbox One, with Halo 3 being 343’s most popular game with $14.5 million (£10.4 million), according to VGChartz

That being said, they are providing some interesting new insights regarding Halo Infinite’s playability and made an announcement that will please those avid fans of the franchise.

Read more: Halo Infinite: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, PC, Xbox And Everything You Need To Know

Here is everything you need to know about crossplay methods for Halo Infinite.

Is Crossplay Enabled on Halo Infinite?

This is good news for PC players. Yes, crossplay compatibility is coming to Halo Infinite. New information has been confirmed that the upcoming shooter from 343 will contain cross-progression compatibility between Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

Not only will players be able to put from previous generations up to the latest platforms within the Windows family, but they will not lose any single-player or multiplayer progress in the process.

To make PC gamers even happier, Microsoft have confirmed that 343 is working hard to ensure that the PC version of Halo Infinite exceeds all expectations by offering a “premier PC experience” with ultrawide support and numerous graphic options to enhance the gameplay quality.

This means that the system requirements will be much more varied in the recommended and maximum specifications - meaning that those players that are gaming on a budget will even be able to notice the difference between console and PC gaming.

The fact that both will intertwine with each other means that Halo are looking to expand their gaming community even further, bringing both Xbox and PC players together on the same servers. This may be part of the explanation as to why its release date was pushed back.

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News