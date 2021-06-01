Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: What is the download size?

The new installation of Fortnite is just around the corner and details have already emerged regarding Chapter 2 Season 7.

There is not much time left until Season 6 and the Primal episode closes its doors, with the gaming community already looking towards what Epic Games will be bringing to the successful battle royale series next.

As the focus shifts to the new season, there has been plenty of speculation in relation to what will be added, including the possible arrival of aliens to the world of Fortnite.

That being said, with a new season comes a number of significant updates and in-game tweaks that will inevitably focus on bug fixes, weapon balancing and potential glitches as well as new content.

Here is everything you need to know regarding the technical capacity for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7:

Download Size

While typically updates for PC and consoles range between 10-20 GB, it has yet to be officially confirmed the download sizes for each platform.

Mobile devices and Nintendo Switch will vary depending on the additional patches that Epic Games will implement.

The respective sizes will be listed here once revealed by the game’s developers.

PS4 - TBC

PS5 - TBC

XBOX ONE - TBC

XBOX SERIES X - TBC

PC - TBC

ANDROID - TBC

SWITCH - TBC

