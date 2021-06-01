Gareth Southgate has named his final 26-man squad for the European Championships this summer.

After buying himself some time by initially announcing a much larger 33-man provisional squad, the England boss conducted the inevitable cull today.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the most hotly-debated members of the potential squad but it seems Southgate has softened his stance choosing to pick the Liverpool star in the final 26.

The unlucky members of the initial 33-man squad to have been given the cruel axe are Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Ben Godfrey, James Ward-Prowse, Ollie Watkins, and Jesse Lingard. Mason Greenwood was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

You can hardly envy Southgate. Picking a squad of players from one of the most exciting and talented generations England has produced in years can be no easy task.

However, while there will be inevitable disagreements with his choices from across the footballing spectrum, Southgate still has an extraordinary squad at his disposal.

He has an embarrassment of attacking riches on his hands that, should he wield them wisely, could carry England deep into the championships.

The full 26-man squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers:



Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Sam Johnstone.

Defenders:

John Stones, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Midfielders:

Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips.

Attackers:

Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, and Jadon Sancho.

The Three Lions kick-off their campaign with a reprisal of that painful 2018 World Cup semi-final as they take on Croatia in just under two weeks time.

With Scotland and the Czech Republic lying in wait, they will be desperate to get off to a flying start at Wembley on June 13.

