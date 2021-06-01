Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England's football squad for Euro 2020 has finally been announced by Gareth Southgate and we have listed who could be in the starting XI for their first game against Croatia in June.

The 2020 European Championships being postponed for a year due to the pandemic has given English players more of a chance to make a name for themselves and be a part of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Picking these squads is always hard, and it comes with a lot of criticism from the media and England fans. He has a lot of selection headaches when it comes to the whole squad and even more when it comes to the starting eleven.

There are definitely some obvious names who will be in that starting XI, but for exciting players like Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, it seems like the manager favours other options.

England’s potential starting XI for Euro 2020

Southgate finally announced the team on June 1 and here are he players that made the 26-man squad:

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

No matter the form of the Everton player, he always seems to be the first choice under Southgate’s management unless he is injured. There have been many questionable moments in the Premier League for the 27-year-old in 2020/21 and all will be hoping that he doesn’t make any silly errors in the tournament. Pickford seems to perform better for his country, with his heroics during the 2018 World Cup in the penalty shootout against Columbia probably ranking as one of the best moments of his football career.

Right-Back: Kyle Walker

This could be one of the biggest shocks as many would suspect Trent Alexander-Arnold to be starting. His form has picked up since omitted from the qualifiers in March, but clearly Southgate has his favourites in that position. Southgate loves Kyle Walker and the player brings a lot to the team, so it will probably be him surprisingly starting for England.

Centre-back: John Stones

If the international tournament had gone ahead when it was meant to, then Manchester City centre-back John Stones would have not been anywhere near the starting line-up. However, his renaissance under Pep Guardiola this season alongside Ruben Dias has seen him turn into one of the best defenders in the Premier League this campaign. The 26-year-old has also been scoring and if he can perform this well for England then Gareth Southgate will have a great player in the defence.

Centre-back: Harry Maguire

The 28-year-old Manchester United centre-back is the most expensive defender purchased in a transfer window when he signed for the Red Devils for £80 million. Maguire does show at times why he is playing at such a big side, but his lack of pace is a real issue that gets exploited in England’s topflight. He has been ever-present in the England starting XI and this will most likely happen in the summer.

Left-back: Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw is in a similar position to John Stones and last summer, many probably would have suggested Ben Chillwell would start in the Euro’s. However, 25-year-old Shaw’s form has been explosive for Manchester United at both ends of the pitch and he cannot be overlooked. Meanwhile Chillwell is not always a guaranteed starter under new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Central Midfield: Declan Rice

England have an abundance of quality when it comes to attackers, but there needs to be a good defensive midfielder to help these players thrive. Declan Rice is vital to the starting line-up, and his performances for high-flying West Ham this season under David Moyes have shown how good he is. He is still only 22-years-old, and his potential is frightening.

Central Midfield: Jordan Henderson

If fit, there is no doubt that Henderson is a great midfielder for both club and country and the Liverpool captain has great experience following his club winning the Premier League and the Champions League over the last few years. He can provide good quality in both attack and defence and despite the other options, it is hard to see Southgate picking another player over the 30-year-old despite the form of other players in that position.

Central Midfield: Mason Mount

There are so many options that the manager could pick in midfield, but his own loyalty and preference might come into play in this position. He loves 22-year-old Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount, who recently won the Champions League with Chelsea. It would not be a shock to see him start.

Right Wing: Phil Foden

Raheem Sterling is a likely candidate on the wing but Southgate seems to love trying an attacking midfielder in this type of position and Foden has played in this position a lot under Pep Guardiola. Combined with the form of the young English playmaker this season, it would not be a shock to see Foden starting in this position for the Three Lions.

Striker: Harry Kane

Arguably the easiest player to pick in this starting XI is 27 year-old Tottenham forward Harry Kane. He is World Class and this season has not just been a goalscoring threat but also a creative one as he is in double figures for both goals and assists in the division this season. If the squad play around Kane then the Three Lions could go on a great run in the Euro’s this summer.

Left Wing: Marcus Rashford

The Manchester United winger has been an ever-present starter under the England boss and it is understandable as the 23-year-old is great on the ball, is a good finisher and has some great pace as well. If Rashford is performing at his best then he could be part of a very frightening England front three.

