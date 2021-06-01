Daily Digest: Heather Knight says she’s “super excited” to finally play in The Hundred this summer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: Heather Knight reveals her excitement for The Hundred this summer, Petra Kvitová suffers a freak ankle injury and Ashleigh Barty survives a first-round French Open scare.

Heather Knight says she’s “super excited” for The Hundred to finally get underway

England captain Heather Knight believes The Hundred will be a “big part of our summer” and can’t wait for the tournament to finally get underway.

The ECB’s new flagship limited-overs competition was postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic but is set to launch this July.

The Oval Invincibles will take on the Manchester Originals in a stand-alone women’s opening fixture.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Knight said: “It feels like the build-up has been even bigger because it’s been delayed a year, so it’s cool to get out there and to have a competition.”

Kvitová withdraws from French Open after ankle injury

Two-time Grand Slam winner Petra Kvitová has been forced to withdraw from the French Open because of a freak ankle injury picked up while conducting post-match media duties.

The Czech star beat Belgium’s Greet Minnen in three sets to set up a round two clash with Elena Vesnina but says she fell after Sunday’s win.

In a statement, the world number 12 said: "After an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it.

"It's incredibly bad luck but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grass-court season."

Ashleigh Barty progresses at Roland-Garros despite scare

World number one Ashleigh Barty overcame a first-round scare against Bernarda Pera to win in three sets and continue her unbeaten run at the French Open.

The 2019 champion chose to miss last season’s competition but is seeded first for this year’s championships.

Croatian born Pera, who is ranked 70th in the world, gave the Australian a scare by clinching the second set –– only for the 25-year-old to wrestle back the initiative and take the decider 6-2.

Barty will face either Magda Linette or Chloé Paquet in the next round.

Christy Grimshaw called up to Scotland squad

AC Milan midfielder Christy Grimshaw has been called up to the Scotland squad for the team’s friendlies against Northern Ireland and Wales.

The 25-year-old came on as a substitute in Milan’s Coppa Italia final defeat to Roma and has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Italian club this season.

Hibernian’s Leah Eddie and Rangers’ Brianna Westrup, have also been called up, as has goalkeeper Eartha Cumings from Charlton Athletic.

Bristol City head coach Tanya Oxtoby will be part of the coaching team for the matches.

Ally Ewing beats Sophia Popov to win LPGA Matchplay

America’s Ally Ewing beat Germany’s Sophia Popov in the final of the LPGA Matchplay in Las Vegas to claim her second LPGA Tour title.

The world number 30 defeated Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn in the semi-final, before edging out Popov hours later.

Speaking of her win, the 28-year-old said: "It was exhausting. I think I was limping in on the finish line. Fatigue was definitely a factor."

Ewing’s victory is her second on the tour, following her title at the Drive On Championship at Reynolds Lake Oconee last October.

