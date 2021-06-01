Gareth Southgate has unveiled his 26-man squad for the 2020 European Championships.

England are hoping to build on their fourth-place finish at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and are entering their second tournament of Southgate's tenure with some of world football's biggest talents.

However, Southgate's selection process was made all the more difficult by the fact that England have gluts of quality in particular positions, largely right-back and attacking midfield.

Southgate names his squad

As such, there was a long period of doubt surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold's hopes of making the squad with the Liverpool man finding himself swamped amongst the cohort of full-backs.

But with the 22-year-old enjoying a strong end to the season at Anfield, he has indeed persuaded Southgate to plump him alongside Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James in the squad.

As such, the players that Southgate evicted from his provisional squad were: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey, Ben White, James Ward-Prowse, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood and Ollie Watkins.

What are England's options?

So, now that the final cohort of players are locked in and agreed, how are England shaping up ahead of the tournament itself with Croatia, Scotland and Czechia on the horizon?

Well, it's one thing to visual the 26-man squad on England's social channels, but it's an entirely different exercise to go over to the tactics board and see exactly how the nation is lining up.

As such, we've taken advantage of the day's announcement to take a closer look at England's squad depth for Euro 2020 and it's fair to say that things are looking pretty promising.

England's squad depth

We've taken a rough guess at how Southgate might want to field his side against Croatia and given that several players can do a job in different positions, broadly distributed the substitutes too.

In other words, yes, Rashford could well join the queue of left wingers just as Saka could technically be downshifted all the way to left-back, but the positions are broadly as they should be this summer.

But enough chit-chat and disclaimers, be sure to cast your own opinion on England's squad depth this summer by checking out Southgate's options down below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Aside from the centre-backs options, you've got to say that things are looking rosy, right?

Don't get me wrong, we're not talking about the sort of depth that France, Portugal and Germany are bringing into this year's tournament, but let's just appreciate England's options for one second.

Yes, there might be an almighty queue of right-backs, but Southgate can call upon some top-level goalkeepers, left-backs, attacking midfielders and wingers on both sides even if his intended starters are injured or swapped out.

Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Kalvin Phillips and Dominic Calvert-Lewin aren't going to set the world alight as back-up options, sure, but at the point we're singling them out, aren't we splitting hairs?

I guess what I'm trying to say here is that we're perhaps becoming a little numb to the sheer amount of talent that England have at their disposal, particularly when compared to other squads over the last decade.

I'm not saying that it's enough to bring the trophy home nor do I think it holds a candle to the pool of talent in France, but I have a sneaky suspicion that Southgate has sufficient quality to ensure England make their impact felt.

Or if nothing else, we'll be able to handle a spate of injuries at right-back better than most...

