Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk feels Carla Esparza has somehow fluked her way into title contention and says 'The Cookie Monster' doesn't deserve another shot at such a prestigious belt.

Esparza (18-6) immediately called for a world title shot following her dominant second-round TKO of Chinese contender Yan Xiaonan (13-2) in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 188 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 33-year-old from Torrance, California, was in total control from start to finish, landing solid blows to the body and head on the ground before the referee called a stop to the contest at two minutes, 58 seconds of the second round.

Esparza, who is ranked in the top five by the UFC, said she would be open to fighting newly-crowned champion Rose Namajunas while UFC president Dana White initially appeared open to the idea.

However, Jedrzejczyk isn't totally onboard with the idea, as she believes Esparza still has some work to do before she earns herself a title shot.

"This is what she [Esparza] thinks," Jedrzejczyk said to The Schmo. "She has a few wins straight, but hmm – I think the next challenger should be ‘JJ’ or Weili Zhang. This is what I agreed to only."

When asked if she would be interested in a rematch with either Namajunas or Weili Zhang, Jedrzejczyk admitted she is still considering her options.

"Both fights are possible and are very interesting, not only for me, but for the other girls as well – I mean Rose or Weili Zhang, for the UFC and the fans," she added. "So we will see what will happen next."

Jedrzejczyk (16-4) currently doesn't have her next fight booked yet, according to sources.

But she is determined to prove she is levels above her opposition by punishing them severely. There is, however, one minor caveat.

She continued: "I can’t wait to get back to the octagon and put on a hell of a performance for you because there is not any sport without fans.

"One of the points to get me back to the octagon was that I want my fans to be back in the arenas, and it’s finally happening because I don’t see myself fighting without them.

"They give me extra energy, extra power and we are together in this business."

Jedrzejczyk hasn't fought since her defeat to Zhang last year.

She's looking in incredible shape ahead of her return to the octagon.

