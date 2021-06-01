Watford transfer news: Hornets seal seven-figure switch for Imran Louza

Ahead of their return to the Premier League in August, Watford are seemingly keen to get their transfer business done early this summer as manager Xisco Munoz looks to assemble a squad which is capable of competing at this level.

Having already secured the services of Kwadwo Baah and Mattie Pollock, the Hornets have been linked with a host of players in recent days as the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Adrian Embarba have appeared on their radar.

Meanwhile, a report from Sky Sports last week revealed that Ashley Young was in talks with Watford over a return to Vicarage Road after turning down a new contract at Inter Milan.

Whilst the Hornets already have Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes at their disposal, they have now bolstered their midfield options by securing a move for Nantes ace Imran Louza.

According to RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi, Watford have paid just under €10m (£8.6m) for the 22-year-old.

As confirmed by Watford's official website, Louza has joined the club on a five-year deal.

An ever-present for the French side during the previous campaign, Louza scored seven goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances.

Yet despite helping his side maintain their top-flight status on Sunday by featuring in the club's clash with Toulouse, he has now called time on his stint at Nantes in order to play in the Premier League for Watford.

1 of 15 Which country did Daniel Sturridge score a last minute winner against in Euro 2016? Russia Iceland Slovakia Wales

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a shrewd signing by Watford as Louza managed to illustrate a great deal of promise for Nantes last season.

As well as being directly involved in 10 goals for his side, the midfielder also recorded an impressive pass completion rate of 82.6% in Ligue 1.

Whilst Louza did average a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.56 during the previous campaign, he is still learning the game at his age and thus may need the guidance of a manager like Munoz to help him fulfil his potential.

Louza's versatility could add a new dimension to Watford's squad as he can play as a winger as well as a central midfielder.

Providing that the Frenchman makes a positive start to life at Vicarage Road, there is no reason why he cannot help the Hornets push on in the Premier League next season.

Read More - Everything you need to know about the summer transfer window!

News Now - Sport News