Tottenham manager news: Nuno Espirito Santo has not been approached

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has not been approached by Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Sun's Alan Nixon.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

The 47-year-old had been linked with a move to North London as a replacement for Jose Mourinho with super-agent Jorge Mendes eager to get his client back into work quickly.

However, when asked about Nuno's future during a Q&A on his Twitter feed, Nixon revealed that the Portuguese had not been asked by Spurs about his availability.

Who else is in the frame?

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a shock return to North London though recent reports from noted journalist Guillem Balague have suggested Paris Saint-Germain are happy with his work in the French capital, despite the fact he did not win the Ligue 1 title.

Would Nuno suit Tottenham?

Given Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is believed to be chasing an attack-minded coach, perhaps not.

Indeed, as good a job as Nuno did at Wolves, he isn't exactly a man renowned for his attacking philosophy.

Last month, The Athletic spoke of how he encountered difficulty when trying to change the club's style from a counter-attacking unit based on 'rigid defensive organisation' which, while largely successful during his time with the club, doesn't exactly speak to the kind of football Levy is reportedly chasing.

What was Nuno's win percentage at Wolves?

Across his 199 games in charge of Wolves, he won 96 times, yielding a strong win percentage of 48.2%.

During his six games against Spurs, Nuno led his side to two victories though was unable to beat them in the season just gone, drawing 1-1 in December before May's 2-0 loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What has Nuno said about Tottenham?

Speaking to Wolves' official website in December, he praised former Spurs boss Mourinho - who was Nuno's manager at Porto as they conquered Europe in 2004 - for his work in North London.

"I have huge admiration, as you can imagine, for Mourinho, on a personal level and as a manager," he said.

"It’s fantastic, so I’m not surprised at all with all the good things that he’s doing at Tottenham. I’m not surprised at all. It’s amazing.

“We expect a very tough game. We must get ready for it because we’re going to face a tough opponent, a talented squad, in a good moment. Let’s enjoy and play the game.”

