Leeds United transfer news: Alan Nixon reveals the club's priorities this summer

The Sun's Alan Nixon has shared some insight in regards to Leeds United's transfer priorities this summer.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

While conducting a Q&A on Twitter, Nixon revealed that signing a new left-back was the club's priority, as well making a couple of additions in midfield.

Crucially, The Daily Telegraph claimed last month that Marcelo Bielsa was close to extending his stay at the club by another season and The Daily Mail suggested last week that the club feel they're in a good position when it comes to talking to potential recruits, as they believe Bielsa's presence makes them a more attractive destination.

What left-backs have Leeds been linked with?

Back in March, The Athletic revealed that a move for Liverpool youngster Yasser Larouci was deemed too expensive and, as a result, Leeds were focusing their search on a more experienced option there.

In April, The Daily Mail claimed the Yorkshire giants were keen to sign Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico although the likes of Manchester City and Inter Milan were also said to be keen.

As it stands, Ezgjan Alioski - Leeds' most frequently deployed left-back in the season just gone - is out of contract in a matter of weeks.

What midfielders have Leeds been linked with?

Two of the biggest names Leeds have been linked with are Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul and Cagliari's Nahitan Nández.

However, famed journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that the former was an option for newly-crowned Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, who are believed to have opened talks over a move.

Where else could Leeds strengthen?

Last month, Football Insider revealed that the club were keen to provide Patrick Bamford with some cover and competition in equal measure.

Indeed, the former Chelsea youngster started all but one of their 38 Premier League games and, as a result, the club are believed to be targeting a versatile young option who can play across the frontline.

GIVEMESPORT have been told that, while Scottish champions Rangers are confident they can keep Ryan Kent this summer, Leeds are once again keen just under a year after they had a £10m bid rejected.

What has Victor Orta said about Leeds' transfer plans?

Speaking to The Phil Hay Show in late May, Leeds' director of football Victor Orta revealed he wanted to wrap the club's transfer activity up as soon as possible.

“It’s a strange market, I think obviously I want all the new players to start pre-season,” he said (via TEAMtalk).

“I still have a long month of June and obviously I hope that the month of June we can finish the job.

“We can put our effort but it is not always just our side. Perhaps from our side, it is all done but there are a lot of people involved and it is out of our control.”

