Tottenham manager news: Mauricio Pochettino stumbling block emerges; club not giving up hope

Tottenham Hotspur are refusing to give up hope on their attempts to bring Mauricio Pochettino back to the club this summer, according to football.london.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Last week, The Athletic revealed that Spurs were holding talks with the man Daniel Levy sacked just over 18 months ago over a dramatic return to North London.

Will Roberto Martinez become Tottenham's next boss? Hear what fans are saying on The Football Terrace...

While the report in question does reveal that, though the Argentine is interested in a move back to the English capital, the pursuit of him has hit a stumbling block because Paris Saint-Germain simply do not want to let him go.

Spurs are believed to be trying to re-appoint him although their initial hopes of getting a deal wrapped up within a fortnight of their final day win over Leicester City looks set to be missed.

Who else is in the frame?

The club are believed to have whittled down a shortlist with The Athletic report last week suggesting Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag remained in the running despite recently signing a new contract in Amsterdam.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has also been strongly linked, along with Brighton manager Graham Potter.

Would Pochettino suit the current Tottenham team?

Given Levy is believed to be chasing a manager with an ability to bring through young players, as well as someone with a tendency to deploy attacking football, Pochettino looks tailor-made for the job.

Indeed, the revamp he started in 2014 brought through a raft of young players who helped Spurs challenge for both domestic and European honours, with the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli excelling in Pochettino's high-energy team.

Clearly, the situation is somewhat different now given those players are now older and money would appear to be tight but, given his popularity at Spurs, a Pochettino return would surely appeal to some of the supporters calling for Levy's removal.

Could a Pochettino return keep Harry Kane at Tottenham?

A recent report from The Independent suggested even a move to bring Pochettino back to Spurs would not be enough to change Kane's stance on wanting to leave.

Believed to have asked for a transfer, EuroSport also suggested the England captain could go as far as to hand in a transfer request.

What has Andros Townsend said about Pochettino's return?

Speaking to talkSPORT last week, former Spurs winger Andros Townsend suggested Pochettino would not move back to Tottenham were Kane to be sold.

“I don’t think there’s any chance in this world Pochettino goes back to Spurs without Harry Kane. It’s impossible,” he said.

“Pochettino left because he asked for a rebuild that wasn’t given to him. Pochettino knew they were going to be 14th. He said after the Champions League final ‘we need a rebuild. This club, this team has come to the end of the line. I need a rebuild’.

“I think he told six or seven players he wanted them to go. When you do that and on July 1 they are still there, it’s never going to work out. You’ve got players who know the manager doesn’t want them there.”

