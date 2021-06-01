Euro 2020: England's history at the European Championship

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having narrowly missed out on a place in the World Cup final three years ago, England will be hoping to end their long wait for a major international trophy at this summer's European Championships.

Set to face Croatia on June 13th, the Three Lions could banish the memories of their heart-breaking defeat to Zlatko Dalic's side by securing a momentum-building victory at Wembley Stadium.

England will then have to navigate a crunch-clash with Scotland before facing the Czech Republic in their final fixture of the group stage.

The likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Mason Mount will all be aiming to follow in the foot-steps of previous Three Lions icons by creating memorable moments in the coming weeks.

At Euro 96, Alan Shearer topped the goal-scoring list for England whilst Paul Gascoigne netted an unforgettable strike against Scotland to send Wembley into raptures.

Meanwhile, at Euro 2004, Wayne Rooney produced a number of stunning displays for England before suffering an injury against Portugal in the quarter-finals of the competition.

From the sublime to the ridiculous, the Three Lions' most recent Euros campaign ended in embarrassment as Iceland knocked them out at the round of 16 stage.

With current England manager Gareth Southgate aiming to create history at this year's competition, it will be intriguing to see how his side fare.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test our your knowledge by taking a look back at England's history at the Euros.

When was the last time the Three Lions reached the semi-finals? Who missed the decisive penalty in England's shoot-out defeat to Germany in 1996?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow fans!

1 of 15 Which country did Daniel Sturridge score a last minute winner against in Euro 2016? Russia Iceland Slovakia Wales

News Now - Sport News