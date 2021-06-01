Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Don Balon, Manchester United are willing to pay €65m (£55.9m) for Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane.

What's the latest transfer news involving Varane?

Based on reports from Don Balon, France World Cup winner Varane is of interest to Man United and the Red Devils are willing to submit a €65m (£55.9m) offer.

Reported United target Jules Kounde of Sevilla is close to a move to Madrid, but Varane will have to leave the club before they can sign him.

The report suggests that any deal involving Varane and the Red Devils will not be made until after the Euros this summer.

Atletico Madrid star wants to jump ship to Man United this summer! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

Is Varane world-class?

Real Madrid teammate Eden Hazard previously waxed lyrical over the Frenchman and suggested that he is already one of the best of all time.

Speaking to franceinfo via Talksport last summer, the former Chelsea man said, “Then you have Raphael Varane. I’ve come across some fantastic defenders during my career, such as John Terry and Vincent Kompany.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

“I think that although [Varane] is still young, he’s already one of the best centre-backs of all time. His partnership with Sergio Ramos is wonderful."

Varane is highly decorated and has won the greatest titles available in club football. Aside from lifting the World Cup with his national side, he has won four Champions League titles, four Club World Cups, three Super Cups, three Spanish Super Cups, three La Liga titles and one Spanish Cup.

Do United need to sign a centre-back this summer?

Arguably yes.

Their reliance on Harry Maguire was evident during the final games of the season, when United conceded nine goals in five games in his absence.

When their captain is unavailable, it's up to the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe who have all struggled to match the standards of the England international.

Whilst Maguire has the highest WhoScored season rating of the quartet with 7.04, the two more regular starters of Lindelof and Bailly received 6.69 and 6.41 respectively.

The difference outlines the need for United to dip into the transfer market and get a top quality centre-back to partner Maguire and help close the gap on Manchester City.

Could Man United make any other major signings this summer?

According to the Evening Standard, Man United are ready to test West Ham with a bid for Declan Rice.

Rice would be a smart acquisition as it would enable Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play with one defensive midfielder next season, instead of both Fred and Scott McTominay.

Based on reports from The United Stand, the Red Devils are preparing to submit an £85m bid for Dortmund's Jadon Sancho after a meeting yesterday. The bid could reportedly be submitted as early as today.

One of the biggest transfer stories of the summer so far is of Harry Kane's desire to leave Tottenham according to Sky Sports. The report states United are one of numerous Premier League sides interested and could look to reinforce their attack despite renewing the contract of Edinson Cavani.

