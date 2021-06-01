Arsenal transfer news: Edu in talks with £21m target's agent

According to football.london, Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer and Arsenal are interested in the Israeli.

What's the latest transfer news involving Manor Solomon?

The 21-year-old has been in contact with clubs over a move to the Premier League according to football.london, and he is valued at £21m.

The report also claims that Arsenal and the player's agent are in contact over a move to the Emirates. Israeli agent Pini Zahavi is reportedly in talks with the Gunners' technical director Edu.

How many goals has Solomon scored?

Solomon has had a fruitful season for the Ukrainian outfit having netted on 11 occasions with a further one assist. This also includes two Champions League goals - both of which came against Real Madrid.

He has displayed his versatility throughout the campaign as he has appeared on the left and right flanks, and even through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

Since arriving at Shakhtar in 2019, the winger has accrued two league titles and one Ukrainian Cup.

He has also gained experience at international level and has had a hand in seven goal contributions in 17 appearances for Israel after graduating from the U21 side in 2018.

What has Solomon said about a transfer?

Speaking to Israeli news outlet Sport 5 in February as per football.london, the winger revealed that the most likely outcome this summer is fulfilling his dream to play in England.

"There are talks with teams from England," Solomon told Sport5.

"There are things that can happen in the summer. My dream is to play in England and it also seems to be the most realistic option for me. And teams in England can pay."

Where would Solomon fit into Arsenal's squad?

The 21-year-old could join the squad as a replacement for Brazilian winger Willian who has been tipped to leave the club this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano last month, the former Chelsea winger is expected to leave the Emirates in the upcoming transfer window and has attracted the attention of European and MLS outfits.

Willian is 32 years old and has struggled in north London with just one Premier League goal and five assists all season. It would be a wise decision to allow him to leave the club and replace him with a promising 21-year-old who has an eye for goal.

