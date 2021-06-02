West Bromwich Albion transfer news: Baggies weighing up swoop for Coventry ace Gustavo Hamer

Following a dismal 2020/21 campaign which culminated in relegation to the Championship earlier this year, West Bromwich Albion have already launched a major overhaul of their squad.

Charlie Austin, Kyle Edwards, Hal Robson-Kanu, Kamil Grosicki, Lee Peltier, Andy Lonergan and Branislav Ivanovic are all set to leave the club when their respective contracts expire later this month.

Having also recently parted ways with Sam Allardyce, it will be intriguing to see who West Brom decide to appoint as their new manager as they will unquestionably be determined to secure an immediate return to the Premier League next year.

With the Baggies in need of a major rebuild this summer, it is hardly surprising that they are already being linked with a player who produced a host of impressive displays in the second-tier last season.

According to The Athletic, West Brom are reportedly weighing up a move for Coventry City defensive midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

Since joining Coventry last year following a stint with Dutch side PEC Zwolle, the 23-year-old has emerged as a key player for the club.

As well as providing three assists for his team-mates in the second-tier, Hamer netted five goals in 42 league appearances as he helped the Sky Blues clinch a 16th place finish.

Considering that the midfielder's current deal at Coventry is set to run until 2023, it may take a sizeable bid from West Brom to convince Mark Robins' side to part ways with Hamer.

The Baggies are currently in the market for a new enforcer as Okay Yokuslu's loan deal is set to expire at the end of June whilst fellow midfielder Sam Field recently made a permanent move to Queens Park Rangers.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This would be a fantastic bit of business by West Brom if they can convince Hamer to switch Coventry for the Hawthorns.

A stand-out performer for the Sky Blues during the previous campaign, the midfielder averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.74 which was only bettered by three of his Sky Blues team-mates.

Hamer also ranked in the top-five at Coventry for interceptions per match (1.4) as well as crosses per game (1.3).

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at Championship level, Hamer could prove to be a useful addition to West Brom's existing midfield options.

Furthermore, the Dutchman's arrival may force Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on the club's fortunes next season.

