Euro 2020 is just around the corner.

Fans around the world are rubbing their hands together at the prospect of some of international football's strongest nations taking to the competition for the first time in half a decade.

And although it feels like an eternity ago that Cristiano Ronaldo lifted UEFA's flagship trophy in Paris, we don't doubt for a second that Euro 2020 will make up for the long wait with pure drama.

World-class quality at Euro 2020

Besides, now that every nation competing at the tournament has announced their final 26-man squad, we're starting to get a better idea of the world-class quality that will be on display.

With the likes of France, Portugal and Germany fielding cohorts with a staggering degree of squad depth, you can feel certain that Euro 2020 will be flooded with world-class players and feats.

And with the summer also proving an opportunity for the world's best players to thrust themselves into the shop window, the competition could have a major bearing on the transfer window.

Transfer targets at Euro 2020

Take Jadon Sancho, for example. The England winger has been constantly linked with a Manchester United move and could see his transfer value skyrocket if he shines at Euro 2020.

And you can bet that data gurus Transfermarkt will be keeping an eye on any such adjustments, such is their mastery of transfer values when it comes to the best footballers in the business.

No doubt many of you have fallen down the rabbit hole of price tags on their website at some point or another and it's interesting to see how Euro 2020's biggest stars factor into things.

Most valuable XI at Euro 2020

As such, we couldn't resist finding out what their feature on the most valuable XI at Euro 2020 would possibly uncover and it's fair to say that the resulting line-up was both glorious and fascinating.

With no less than three England players making the cut and all 11 of them coming to a mind-blowing price of €980 million, the line-up is certainly eye-grabbing and you can check it out down below:

That team would win Euro 2020, surely?

Three England players feature

Now, it goes without saying that the above XI certainly isn't the best possible line-up you can make from players at the tournament, but that is - of course - not exactly how transfer values work.

But although Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho can consider themselves a little lucky to feature alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Joshua Kimmich, they are still undoubtedly world-class performers.

It's also a credit to the quality that England are taking to the tournament that they are the most represented nation in the XI with Belgium and the Netherlands trailing on two players apiece.

Whether or not that means it's coming home this summer remains to be seen, but let the starting XI reiterate that the performances of England players could have a big, big impact on bank accounts in the beautiful game.

