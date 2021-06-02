Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are clawing their way up the Premier League ranks.

While their 2020/21 campaign might have ended in the bitter disappointment of a Europa League final defeat, the Red Devils could at least reassure themselves with progression in the league.

Having amassed 66 points and finished third in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full season at the club, United went one better this time around with 74 points and a silver medal to their name.

Man Utd's title hopes

As key figures at the club have pointed out, second place is by no means a victory for United, but it can certainly be labelled as progression in the turbulent post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

And it appears as though outlooks will be aligning ahead of the new campaign because the only way United can maintain their Premier League upturn is by competing for the title itself.

Finishing second might suggest that's not so much of a leap, but considering Manchester City placed 12 points ahead of their local rivals, it's fair to say that United have some work to do.

Man Utd gunning for 2020/21 glory

As a result, United are said to be interested in everything from a new centre-back and right winger to a central defensive midfielder and striker to bridge the gap to City.

However, what would you say if we suggest that none of that was necessary and that United simply needed to turn up next season for the Premier League title to magically land in their hands?

You'd think we'd lost the plot, wouldn't you? Well, if you subscribe to the magic of fate and destiny then perhaps we wouldn't be talking nonsense at all, but watertight footballing fact.

In case you haven't gathered, we're only messing around, but we couldn't resist when some bizarre comparisons are being made between next season and United's last title-winning campaign.

Twitter thread on Man Utd

And we say that because an amusing Twitter thread from @12iibrahimm has gone viral this week by suggesting that United winning the 2020/21 Premier League title is 'written in the stars'.

It hilariously points out all the things that happened this season that also took place during the 2011/12 campaign, which was the precursor to United's most recent league title.

In other words, there are so many contrasts between then and now that history can only continue repeating itself in the form of United becoming kings of England next season, right? Right???

Ok, well, either way, be sure to give yourself a little chuckle by checking out the thread down below:

United need investment

Look, on a serious note, there is good reason to think that United could indeed return to the Premier League summit if they invest in the playing positions to which they compare so poorly to City.

For me, the centre-back and defensive midfield positions should be the priority with the prospect of perhaps Raphael Varane and Declan Rice adding serious mettle and top quality to United's spine.

And while, yes, Harry Kane would be an ideal signing in a world where United had an endless pot of money, strengthening the right wing should come first and Jadon Sancho looks increasingly likely to arrive.

However, even if United fail to complete any of those signings, it must be good for them to know that the stars have aligned for them to win the title anyway. What could possibly go wrong?

