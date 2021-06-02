Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England fans now know the 26-man squad they'll be cheering on at Euro 2020.

After much deliberation, Gareth Southgate unveiled his final squad for the summer's tournament with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish all making the cut.

Meanwhile, the septet of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey, Ben White, James Ward-Prowse, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood and Ollie Watkins were all slashed from the provisional 33-man cohort.

England prepare for Euro 2020

No doubt there will be plenty of England fans who disagree with Southgate's decision, largely the decision to pick no less than right-backs, but at least now we know what we're playing with.

As such, it's easier to make an assessment of where England stand when it comes to their chances of conquering Europe compared to leading nations like France, Belgium, Germany and many more.

And while there are countless lenses through which we can assess the favourites to win Euro 2020, many supporters who fancy a bet will be turning their attentions to the bookmakers.

England Squad Announcement live show (Football Terrace)

Bookmakers fancy England

It goes without saying that the bookies aren't the gold standard by which footballing predictions should be made, but there's no denying that they separate the top dogs from the minnows.

And it seems as though many of the bookmakers are just as optimistic about England's chances of winning the tournament as certain pundits and supporters appear to be.

In fact, one of the market's leading betting companies, Paddy Power, has England down as the most likely nation to win Euro 2020 ahead of continental giants like Spain and Italy.

Favourites for Euro 2020

It's a pretty impressive endorsement, it must be said, but this summer's tournament is about much more than just England, so be sure to check out how all 24 nations rank down below:

24. North Macedonia - 500/1

=21. Slovakia - 325/1

=21. Hungary - 325/1

=21. Finland - 325/1

20. Scotland - 250/1

=18. Czech Republic - 125/1

=18. Wales - 125/1

=14. Austria - 90/1

=14. Ukraine - 90/1

=14. Switzerland - 90/1

=14. Sweden - 90/1

13. Russia - 75/1

12. Poland - 66/1

11. Turkey - 60/1

10. Croatia - 30/1

9. Denmark - 25/1

8. Netherland - 12/1

7. Portugal - 10/1

=5. Germany - 8/1

=5. Italy - 8/1

4. Spain - 7/1

3. Belgium - 13/2

2. France - 5/1

1. England - 4/1

So, football is coming home?

So, there you have it, football is coming home and you might as well organise a party already.

Ok, on a serious note, I think most people in the beautiful game would have an easy time arguing that the Three Lions aren't actually the strongest team going into Euro 2020. Shock horror, I know.

France appear to be head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to their formidable squad depth, while Portugal stand a bigger chance of retaining their title than anyone could have expected.

As such, from a footballing perspective, you have to say that England are perhaps only the sixth or seventh best nation in the running, but international tournaments simply don't work like that.

You could write a whole book on the amount of tournament favourites that didn't go on to win the title, so make no mistake that England have it within them to upset the applecart.

With one of the most exciting young squads in international football and with the final taking place under the Wembley arch, you just never know when it comes to Southgate's men. Bring it on.

