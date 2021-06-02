Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE NXT was back with a bang this week.

The Black and Gold brand continues to build towards NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 13, with a big change being made to an already stacked NXT Championship main event match.

Elsewhere, an exciting tag team title match closed this week's show, while Cameron Grimes and LA Knight gave us a preview of what's to come at In Your House.

So let's get down to business. Check out the full results from NXT below.

The Triple Threat Match between Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne ended in a No Contest

Three stalwarts of the black-and-gold brand battled for the right to challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, but Adam Cole brought the ultra-competitve bout to a screeching halt.

Cole first smashed Kyle O'Reilly with a steel chair before also laying out Pete Dunne and blasting Johnny Gargano with the Last Shot, drawing an irate William Regal to emerge to reprimand Cole, though the damage had already been done by the time the NXT General Manager arrived on the scene.

Ember Moon called out NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez

Ember Moon called out Big Mami Cool and got even more than she bargained for.

Though Moon held her ground against the NXT Women's Champion and even sent her tumbling out of the ring, Dakota Kai used the opportunity to attack Moon from behind and deliver a massive kick to the face.

Jake Atlas def. LA Knight

LA Knight appeared to be cruising to a victory against Jake Atlas until he got carried away with his attempts to impress Ted DiBiase at ringside.

Cameron Grimes joined DiBiase at ringside, getting in his ear and drawing Knight's attention, allowing Atlas an opening to plant Knight with the Cartwheel DDT for the victory.

Karrion Kross confronted Adam Cole

Not satisfied with the chaos he already caused in the Triple Threat Match earlier, Adam Cole once again made his way to the ring, this time drawing the presence of NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Regal also joined the two Superstars, attempting to snuff out what he described as Cole's attempt to "weasel" his way into a title opportunity, but Kross was more than happy to give Cole what he wanted.

Kross demanded to face not only O'Reilly, Gargano and Dunne, but also Cole at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Kushida def. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes made an impressive accounting of himself in his NXT debut as he stepped up to answer Kushida's open challenge, but NXT's resident Time Splitter was ultimately too much, forcing Hayes to tap to the Hoverboard Lock.

The Way def. Zoey Stark & Zayda Ramier

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell turned aside a strong effort from Zoey Stark & Zayda Ramier, picking up the win after a devastating combination of the Wicked Stepsister and Hartwell's diving elbow drop.

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK def. Legado del Fantasma

The Grizzled Young Veterans appeared poised to get involved, coming to ringside during this one until being attacked by Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher, who chased them off.

Santos Escobar also got involved, attacking Wes Lee on the outside, but was eventually neutralized by Bronson Reed, who flattened the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion against the ringside barricade.

Meanwhile, MSK turned the tide inside the ropes, hitting their patented combination spinebuster-blockbuster to retain the gold.

