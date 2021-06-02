After a rare trophyless season, it’s clear Real Madrid need a rebuild.

And it looks as though exactly that is happening.

And no, we’re not just talking about the Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane walked, taking shots at president Florentino Perez in the process. Then, out of seemingly nowhere, they reappointed Carlo Ancelotti.

And there is set to be an overhaul in terms of playing staff.

Some of the old-timers are set to leave with captain Sergio Ramos leading that exodus. The Spanish centre-back has failed to sign a new contract at the club and looks certain to leave on a free transfer.

But, just like Zidane, his exit is looking set to be rather ignominious.

That’s because, according to José Ramón de la Morena, director and presenter of the radio program El Transistor, Ramos has been calling his Real Madrid teammates and telling them not to accept pay cuts because the money saved will only go towards signing Kylian Mbappe.

De la Morena revealed that one unnamed player told the club that Ramos has been doing this.

Real Madrid have been asking their players to take pay deductions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Los Blancos hard.

Ramos clearly was against this himself and feels the rest of his Real Madrid teammates should be too - especially if they just use the money to then smash the world record transfer to sign Mbappe.

Could Real actually sign the PSG superstar this summer?

Well, Karim Benzema may play a big role in convincing the 22-year-old to join him in Madrid.

The pair will be hoping to lead France to glory this summer and a clip emerged of Benzema showing off his incredible finishing ability while Mbappe just watched on in amazement.

Could those two be club teammates next season? Not if Ramos gets his way…

