Jake Paul's crossover fight with Tyron Woodley has finally been confirmed for Saturday August 28 following a statement from the YouTube star-turned-boxer himself.

Paul (3-0) had been heavily linked to a fight with Tommy Fury, with the pair having previously shown an interest in fighting each other. However, the fight did not materialise as Frank Warren thought it was best that Fury should be given a warm-up fight instead.

It has now emerged that the outspoken social media personality will next face former UFC welterweight champion Woodley, who last fought against Vicente Luque in March.

However, it appears that Paul and his team approached more than one former UFC fighter in their search for 'The Problem Child's next opponent.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping (30-9) recently revealed that he had refused to come out of retirement after rejecting a lucrative offer to fight Paul in the boxing ring.

Bisping hung up his gloves in November 2017 following his first-round knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night 122.

And according to Bisping, Woodley could earn up to $1 million for fighting Paul.

"I’m happy for him [Woodley]," Bisping said to the 'Believe You Me' podcast. "I don’t know what he’s going to get paid, but I’ll tell you right now.

"I was offered $500,000 to fight Jake Paul, so I would assume it’s probably more since the fight’s happening. So good for him.

"He might go out there and might be getting $1 million, and I couldn’t be happier for Tyron, because he really deserves it."

Bisping also believes this fight will be far more competitive than Paul's previous bout.

In his last outing, Paul knocked out Ben Askren with a big right hand at 1 minute, 59 seconds of the first round in the main event of Triller Fight Club on April 17 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

"This is a more interesting matchup, because before, everybody knew," he added. "Everybody didn’t know.

"Everybody f------ kissed Ben Askren’s ass and said he was going to wipe the floor.

"There was one person that was smart enough, and I’m sorry to say, it was me. I knew it was going to happen. But Tyron Woodley, I still think he could put on a fight."

When asked for a prediction, Bisping wouldn't predict the outcome of the fight, but he did say he respects Paul and his older brother Logan.

He continued: "I don’t know. I don’t f------ know, but I’ll tell you what, Logan Paul is fighting Floyd Mayweather this weekend.

"I mean, what is going on in the world? Fair play to these brothers.

"Tyron Woodley is going to put up a significantly better fight than Ben Askren did. That’s a fact."

