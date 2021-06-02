Valorant: Patch Notes 2.11: Release Date, Download Size and More

Just two weeks after the previous update, Valorant developers have revealed that the game will be fitted with a new patch to fix some technical issues.

While it may come as a surprise, it will be hugely welcomed as the gaming community will understand that this time around, this update will be far more detailed and providing an improved user experience.

As we saw in Update 2.08, it is a significant one that introduced Act 3, Episode 2, which operates in a similar manner to Fortnite with chapters and seasons.

Information is still limited regarding details surrounding Valorant’s latest update, we will update this article as soon as more details become available.

Read more: Valorant Episode 3 Act 3: Latest News, Release Date, New Map, Agents, Battle Pass and More

Here is everything you need to know about Valorant Update 2.11:

Release Date

Riot Games officially announced on Twitter that 2.11 will be coming on 8th June, adding that they will be skipping 2.10 for the sake of “testing time” and “stabilisation.”

They also added that these changes will specifically be for the game engine itself, so insisted that they wanted some time to deliver a thorough update for their fans and loyal players of the game.



Download Size

The size of the patch has not yet been disclosed - but given the severity of the implementations made it is expected to be pretty seismic.

Patch Notes

The detailed list of patch notes disclosed by Riot Games will appear here once the details become available in due course.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News