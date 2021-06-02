Leeds transfer rumours: Club may face difficult decision over transfer target this summer

Leeds could have to pay a significantly higher fee than anticipated to sign Hertha Berlin forward Matheus Cunha this summer, according to Berliner Kurier.

What's the latest transfer news on Cunha?

Leeds' interest in the winger was revealed last month, and it was believed that the 22-year-old would cost €30m (£25.8m) in order for Hertha to let him go.

However, there is interest in the youngster from across Europe, with Napoli, Atalanta and Monaco also keeping tabs on him, and this may lead to Cunha eventually leaving Hertha for €40m (£34.5m) instead.

What are Cunha's stats this season?

Cunha has been in excellent form in the Bundesliga this term, registering seven goals and four assists (via WhoScored).

He has been his side's most creative player, completing 49 key passes in the league. Only Raphinha (64) and Jack Harrison (59) have managed more for Leeds in the Premier League.

Cunha's displays have seen him earn an average match rating of 7.33 from WhoScored. This puts him clear at the top of Hertha's rankings, and no Leeds player has bettered this figure either.

Who are Leeds' other transfer targets this summer?

Leeds have also been linked with a pair of Serie A midfielders in Rodrigo De Paul and Nahitan Nandez, while they have also held talks with Club Brugge attacker Noa Lang.

It is understood that Udinese are seeking €40m (£34.5m) for De Paul, and Cagliari's Nandez could cost as much as €36m (£30.9m). Meanwhile, Lang is valued at around £20m by his current employers.

This indicates that Leeds may have to splash the cash if they want to land their top targets in the coming months.

Should Leeds pursue a move for Cunha?

The Premier League side may be faced with a difficult decision to make over Cunha now that his transfer fee looks set to increase.

Leeds are linked with several expensive players, and it will likely become a matter of priorities for the Yorkshire club.

Signing two wingers in the same transfer window feels unnecessary considering Harrison and Raphinha played a hand in over 30 Premier League goals this season, especially given that Leeds also want to strengthen their central midfield by bringing in De Paul and Nandez who could both cost over £30m each.

Ultimately, the club should make an admittedly difficult choice between Cunha and Lang. Cunha has largely been deployed on the left wing this season, and 11 top-flight goal contributions suggest that he is an exciting prospect. However, Lang has doubled this number of goal involvements over in Belgium, while Harrison has managed five more goal contributions than Cunha over in the Premier League.

Given that Lang is expected to be cheaper than Cunha, Leeds may be better off targeting him as the player to compete with Harrison for the left-wing berth, ensuring they still have enough in the bank to acquire their other targets as well.

