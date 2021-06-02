Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Controversial American YouTuber Jake Paul has found his next boxing opponent in Tyron Woodley and we have all the information you need to know about the fight.

This fight looked like potentially happening after Woodley called Paul out back in April. At the time he wanted to fight the YouTuber in MMA, but now he has agreed to take the fight to the boxing ring.

Woodley is not in the best of form as he has lost his last four fights, while Paul has won his first three professional boxing bouts; the quality of his opponents have been questioned, however.

It will be an entertaining spectacle and clearly there is no love lost between the two. We might get a look of them seeing each other for the first time since the fight was agreed when Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather meet before their fight this Friday, June 4.

Read More: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Date, Tickets, Venue, Live Stream, Betting Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Here is everything you need to know about Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley:

Date

It has been announced that the pair will meet to fight on Saturday August 28 and Paul doesn’t seem to be scared of the 5-time UFC Champion by the look of his social media posts.

Where can I buy tickets for the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight?

For now, boxing fans are not able to buy tickets for the fight as it has only just been announced. When we find out that information we will provide you with all the details.

Who is on the undercard for the fight?

Currently, the other fights for the night have not been announced, but with this event undoubtedly pulling in a huge audience, many boxers will want to be stepping inside the ring at the event.

Betting Odds

Looking at Oddchecker.com, it seems like Paul is the favourite to win the fight. The odds for this are around 8/13, with Woodley to win at 5/2.

The YouTuber is also favourite to win by KO, TKO or Disqualification, with the odds for this being 8/11, whilst they are 7/5 for Woodley.

Live Stream

The fight will be like a typical boxing match and therefore will be available on pay-per-view (PPV). It has been revealed that Showtime will be charging fans to watch the fight. When Paul fought Ben Askren the PPV price was $49.99 (£35.37) on Triller pay-per-view and we are expecting a similar price for the upcoming bout. He recently signed a multi-fight deal with the company who host Showtime Championship Boxing.

Jake Paul Stats

Total fights: 3

Record: 3-0

Nationality: American

Age: 24

Height: 6”1

Reach: 76 inches

Total fights: 3

Record: 3-0

Tyron Woodley Stats

Total fights: 27

Record: 19-7-1

Nationality: American

Age: 39

Height: 5”9

Reach: 74 inches

The fight will certainly be a highly-anticipated event as fans of both Paul and Woodley will want to see their favourite fighter come out on top.

You can keep up to date with all the latest boxing news, rumours and recent controversy right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News